Teogonia Episode 6: Org Forces Attack Koror; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Priest and the Inspector,’ Gandal, an inspector from the capital, and Nada, a priest from Maas Monastery, arrive in the village. While Gandal’s demeanor is briefly addressed, the narrative centers on Nada, who demonstrates he is a Guardian Bearer despite lacking divine protection.

He states his mission is to investigate recent Org movements. Alongside Kai and others, he visits an Uzelle village attacked by Orgs. Upon deducing their path leads to the valley, Kai leaves immediately to protect the Koror people. Meanwhile, Porek moves to scout the approaching threat.

Teogonia Episode 6 will show Olha’s party entering a nearby forest where they uncover a hidden Macaque stronghold. Meanwhile, Kai, heading alone toward the valley, will find tracks indicating a massive approaching force.

Kai will then reunite with the Koror people, including Porek, who will share his concern about the danger. They will soon confront Org soldiers, among whom is Adlukan—one of the six armored generals known as the Rigdaros. As this transpires, Nada will act with newfound conviction, suggesting a deeper intent behind his presence.

Teogonia Episode 6, titled ‘Rigdaros,’ is set to air on May 17, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX. Japanese viewers can also catch the episode on Sun TV and BS11 every Saturday at the same time. The series is also available for streaming on ABEMA.

It will also be available on several pay-per-view platforms, including d Anime Store, DMM TV, Hulu, Lemino, and Prime Video. Crunchyroll will stream Teogonia Episode 6 internationally soon after its Japanese release. Currently, only Japanese and English dubs have been confirmed, with no updates on additional language options.

