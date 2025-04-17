Is Spy X Family Over? Everything You Need To Know About Anime And Manga

Since its debut in 2019, Spy X Family has grown into one of the most recognizable names in modern anime and manga. With its unique blend of offbeat family comedy, spy intrigue, and emotional highs, the series has attracted fans across the world.

As the series continues to grow, so does its presence across media – from manga and anime to stage productions and video games. In 2025, its legacy feels more alive than ever, but questions about its future are starting to rise. Is the series coming to an end soon? Here’s everything you need to know.

To start off with, Spy X Family is not over, and will likely not come to an end any time soon. With both the anime and manga still active in 2025, there only seems to be more content on the way. The manga, created by Tatsuya Endo, continues to publish new chapters biweekly via Shonen Jump+ and MANGAPlus.

As of now, there are 114 main chapters and several extra ones, with no indication that the story is wrapping up soon. The series revolves around the chaotic Forger Family, beginning with Agent Twilight (a.k.a Loid Forger). He maintains this fake family to get close to a political target.

His ‘wife’ Yor is an assassin, while his adopted daughter Anya is a telepath. Meanwhile, their dog Bond can see the future. Spy X Family’s premise focuses on how none besides Anya knows the full truth about the others, making their daily life both hilarious and dangerous.

The anime adaptation also remains ongoing. After two successful seasons in 2022 and 2023, Season 3 is officially set to premiere in October 2025. It will likely cover new arcs such as the ‘Friendship Schemes’ and ‘Red Circus’ storylines, which are already fan favorites in the manga.

While the episode count and full details are still under wraps, the anime will likely continue to follow the manga closely. As for the Spy x Family Code: White movie, it is important to note that it is not canon.

The movie features an original storyline supervised by the manga's creator but does not affect the main continuity. It is still a worthwhile watch however, as it is packed with humor, emotion, and exciting action.

In short: Spy X Family is alive and well, with more spy shenanigans on the horizon.

