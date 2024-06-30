Spice and Wolf Reboot Cour 2 Unveils New Trailer Ahead of July Premiere; Details Inside

The popular duo of Lawerence and Holo continue their adventures in the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime, with new opening and ending theme songs announced. The latest tunes were announced alongside a trailer featuring Aimer's opening theme, teasing the next part of the anime adaptation of Isuna Hasekura's light novel series.

Spice & Wolf had an original anime adaptation, which aired between 2008 and 2009, animated in parts by Imagin, Brain's Base, and Marvy Jack studios. To many, it holds special significance as a heartwarming, cerebral adventure prioritizing merchants over medieval warfare. In Sid Meier's terms, its protagonists, Kraft Lawrence and Holo, are aiming for an economic victory, not one of conquest.

Spice and Wolf shares new trailer of its reboot

Spice and Wolf's new series is preparing for its second half, with a new trailer for its second season. The series, which began in Spring, features new adventures from Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novel franchise. As the Summer 2024 anime schedule begins next month, the franchises continue with new episodes, preparing to debut their second season.

Takeo Takahashi (Spice and Wolf Season 1 and 2 director) is serving as chief director for the anime series, with Hijiri Sanpei (Yuri is My Job!) as series director, and Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss) as music composer. Passione is in charge of the animation production for the series.

The anime’s voice cast stars Ami Koshimizu as Holo, Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt, who all reprise their roles from the 2008 anime series.

Crunchyroll is streaming the new 2024 Spice and Wolf anime, describing the main synopsis as, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

The franchise has inspired numerous video games, with the first two being Nintendo DS dating simulators in 2008 and 2009. The most recent VR games were released in 2020 and 2021. The previous anime adaptation aired in 2008 and 2009, licensed by Funimation for North America.

A brief about Spice and Wolf

The original fantasy romance light novel series, Spice and Wolf was written by Isuna Hasekura and Juu Ayakura, and published by Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko in 2006. It has 24 volumes as of January 2023, with both light novels and manga adaptations available in English for North America.

A sequel spinoff light novel series titled Wolf and Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf, focusing on Holo and Lawrence’s daughter Myuri, was released on September 10, 2016. Ten volumes were released as of April 2024. A manga adaptation of the spinoff series by Hidori was launched in 2019. Yen Press also releases the sequel spinoff’s light novel and manga in English.

Spice and Wolf's story revolves around Kraft Lawrence, a 25-year-old traveling merchant who peddles various goods from town to town to make a living in a stylized, fictional world, with a historical setting with European influences. His main goal in life is to gather enough money to start his own shop, and he already has been traveling for seven years while gaining experience in the trade.

One night when stopped at the town of Pasloe, he finds in his wagon a wolf-deity named Holo who is over 600 years old. She takes the form of a 15-year-old girl, except for a wolf's tail and ears. She introduces herself as the town's goddess of harvest, who has kept it blessed with good harvests of wheat for many years.

Holo has experienced increasing isolation and disillusionment from the townspeople as they move away from her protection towards their own methods of increasing the harvest. She is especially hurt at their forgetting of the promise made between her and a farmer when she arrived in the village and their criticism of her as a "fickle god" for needing to replenish the soil with smaller harvests.

Because of these changes, she wants to go back to her homeland in the north called Yoitsu; she believes the people have already forsaken her and that she has kept her promise to maintain the good harvests. Holo also wants to travel to see how the world has changed while she has remained in one place for many years.

She manages to bargain her way out of the village by making a deal with Lawrence to take her with him. As they travel, her wisdom helps increase his profits, but at the same time, her true nature draws unwanted attention from the Church.

