One Piece Chapter 1148 Brief Spoilers: Sommers Critically Wounded As Gaban Joins Robin; Everything You Need To Know

The One Piece Chapter 1148 brief spoilers have dropped, revealing more about the Holy Knights’s attack on Elbaph as well as the Straw Hats’ counter attack. Find out more about the leaks here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on May 07, 2025  |  04:26 PM IST |  4K
Eiichiro Oda, Netflix, Toei Animation, Crunchyroll
One Piece [Eiichiro Oda, Netflix, Toei Animation, Crunchyroll]

As per the One Piece chapter 1148 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Ronia.’  The chapter opens with Gunko coercing a young Giant girl, Ronia, by pushing her to the cliff’s edge. She threatens to kill Ronia unless the Giants comply with the World Government’s demands, increasing the pressure on Elbaph's defenders.

The chapter then shifts to Nico Robin, who directly confronts Saint Shepherd Sommers. Robin uses her Flower-Flower Fruit powers to snap Sommers’ back and fling him aside using a barrage of giant limbs. While her goal is to create an opening to search for her crewmates and the abducted children, Sommers returns quickly, launching a counterattack using his Thorn-Thorn Fruit abilities.

One Piece [Eiichiro Oda, Netflix, Toei Animation, Crunchyroll]

His deadly strike, however, only lands on a decoy—Robin had cleverly sent a clone. Meanwhile, the real Robin advances to liberate her fellow Straw Hats in the One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers. Elsewhere, Elder Jarul responds to the crisis by instructing Ange to burn the Walrus Academy.

Though his exact motivations are unclear, it may be either an act to protect the children, including his descendant Ylva, or a signal of surrender to the Holy Knights. As Sommers tracks down and corners the real Robin, just before he can attack, Scopper Gaban makes a dramatic entrance.

One Piece [Eiichiro Oda, Netflix, Toei Animation, Crunchyroll]

With one swift cut, Gaban slices Sommers’ hand, critically injuring him in the One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers. Notably, Sommers fails to regenerate, hinting that Gaban may possess knowledge or ability capable of neutralizing the Holy Knights' mysterious invulnerability.

The leaks conclude here, and confirm a scheduled break after the official release on May 12, 2025. One Piece Chapter 1149 is set to release on May 26, bringing the series back for a continuous run following the break.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

Credits: Shueisha, MangaPlus, One Piece Wiki, Reddit, Twitter/X
