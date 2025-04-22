One Piece Chapter 1147: Loki And Luffy To Hear Broadcast; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read, And More
One Piece Chapter 1147: Sommers' Elbaph-wide broadcast may prompt reactions from Loki and Luffy; get release date, recap, and more
In ‘Motion in Stillness,’ Gunko is revealed as a ‘God’s Knight,’ not a human, shocking the Straw Hats. She declares plans to transport the giant children to Mary Geoise, dismissing their lives as expendable. Despite Zeus and Usopp’s attacks, Gunko regenerates and incapacitates Brook, Nami, and Usopp while kidnapping Colon.
She claims the Giants' allegiance will influence the world war. Meanwhile, Killingham defeats the Walrus Academy leaders, and Sommers, while battling Saul, prepares to broadcast across Elbaph, expressing hatred toward King Harald’s pacifist ideology.
One Piece Chapter 1147 will likely begin with Saint Sommers continuing his tirade against Harald, criticizing his leadership and decision to turn Elbaph toward peace. It may reveal more about Harald’s agreement with the World Government, likely being a tactical move to shield Elbaph.
As Sommers delivers a country-wide transmission, attention may return to the Underworld, where Loki, Luffy, and others overhear the message. The chapter is expected to close with Loki acknowledging the truth about Harald’s motives, hinting at an impending shift in Elbaph’s involvement.
According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1147 is set to release on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Combined Issue 22-23. This translates to a daytime release on April 27 for most fans outside Japan, adjusted to individual time zones.
One Piece Chapter 1147 will be available on official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two options are free, the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-packed fantasy manga series.
