Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Jinwoo and his party have been trapped within a Red Gate, where danger lurks around every corner. Don’t miss Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2 to find out how the group survives; get release DEETS here.
In the Season 2 premiere episode ‘You Aren’t E-rank, Are You,’ fans saw Sung Jinwoo attend his sister’s parent-teacher meeting and meet Han Song-yi, a novice E-Rank Hunter and Jinah’s classmate.
To teach Song-yi the risks of hunting, Jinwoo brought her to a C-Rank Gate despite disapproval from A-Rank Hunter Kim Chul. The Gate unexpectedly transformed into a deadly Red Gate, splitting the party.
In the end, Jinwoo protected his team and strengthened his Shadow Army, while Kim Chul's team was decimated by Ice Elves. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2 will likely continue the events from within the Red Gate, where days will have passed already.
Jinwoo’s group will eventually encounter the dungeon boss, Ice Elf Balka, leading a horde. Balka, who Jinwoo can understand the language of, offers to spare Jinwoo in exchange for sacrificing his team.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘I Suppose You Aren't Aware,’ will premiere on Japanese TV on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans can watch it a day earlier on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
It will air on several Japanese networks, including TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2 will also stream on platforms like U-NEXT and ABEMA from January 14, 2025. Internationally, fans will be able to watch the series on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.