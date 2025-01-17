Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Jinwoo has escaped the Red Gate, and will be going back to the Demon Castle in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 so don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The last episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 saw Jinwoo use his Necromancer powers to resurrect Ice Bears as shadow soldiers. Outside the Red Gate, Baek Yoonho and Hwang Dongsoo clashed over Jinwoo’s situation, but Jinshul intervened.
Meanwhile, Kim Chul, enraged by guilt and envy, charged at Jinwoo's group but was quickly subdued. Jinwoo then summoned the Ice Elves, killing one and initiating a battle. Assisted by Igris and newly-revived shadow soldier Iron, Jinwoo defeated Baruka, the Ice Elf leader, and the Red Gate arc concluded as the group exited safely.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 will see Jinwoo, now stronger than ever after completing 19 consecutive dungeon raids with Jinho, attempt to cure his mother’s illness by gathering ingredients for the Elixir of Life. He will be seen revisiting the perilous S-Class dungeon, Demon Castle.
His next quest is to collect 10,000 demon souls. Facing relentless enemies in a dungeon where survival hinges on his wits and abilities, Jinwoo's growth as a hunter will be tested as he pushes himself closer to fulfilling his personal mission.
Titled ‘Still a Long Way to Go,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 will be releasing on Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. It will be broadcast on various Japanese channels, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. The episode will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA and U-NEXT.
International viewers can stream Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. Other streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, will also offer the episode with English subtitles.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.