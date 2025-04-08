Spy X Family Chapter 115: Anya To Panic Over Operation Strix; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Spy X Family chapter began as Yuri interrogates extremists at SSS headquarters. He later declines a steak outing as he has a date with Yor. The siblings then reunite for dinner and shopping, during which Yuri suspects Yor is living miserably under Loid.

However, Yor insists her life is fulfilling, as she enjoys working, socializing, and caring for Anya. Their dinner ends in chaos after Yuri’s emotional outburst. At home, he thinks about their childhood while eating spice cakes. He then joins his colleagues for drinks.

Advertisement

Spy X Family Chapter 115 will likely shift focus back to Loid Forger, who is expecting Melinda Desmond’s return for her scheduled therapy session. Melinda may begin sharing instances that convinced her Donovan could read minds.

Meanwhile, Anya’s school life could also briefly reappear, possibly showing Damian adjusting after his dream experience. With Anya and Damian now in different classes, the number of interactions between the two will drastically decrease, likely leading Anya to panic and overthink the situation.

ALSO READ: Where To Watch Spy X Family: Full Streaming Guide For The Anime And Movie

As mentioned on the official schedule on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, the release date of Spy X Family Chapter 115 is Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 13, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT, adjusted to local time zones.

As with previous chapters, readers can find the manga exclusively on the official pages of Shueisha, such as the MANGAPlus website and app, as well as the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. Spy X Family Chapter 115 will also be available on Viz Media’s official website after its release.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Spy X Family manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Spy X Family Chapter 114: Damian Makes Peace With His ‘Demon’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More