Spy X Family Season 3: New Forgers Portrait And Fall 2025 Premiere; Everything You Need To Know

Spy X Family Season 3 is generating buzz with its confirmed release window in October 2025 and an eye-catching new visual. The latest artwork features the entire Forger family – a spy, an assassin, a telepath, and a unique pet with a knack for predicting events – posing together in a charming portrait.

For those unfamiliar with Spy X Family, the series follows Twilight, a secret agent tasked with a challenging mission to protect world peace. He must pose as a family man to infiltrate a prestigious school and gain access to a prominent politician.

However, his wife is a skilled assassin, and neither knows the other's true identity—except for their telepathic adopted daughter, who is aware of their secrets. In Spy X Family Season 3, fans will once again follow Loid Forger on his secret mission.

This season will likely remain faithful to the manga, as creator Tatsuya Endo has already developed several arcs ahead of the anime’s adaptation. Season 3 will likely begin the Friendship Schemes Arc, which spans Missions 64-68.

This arc focuses on Yor making an unexpected friend while Anya works on improving her relationship with Damian. Following that, the Red Circus Arc (Missions 69-78) is expected to unfold. In this arc, Anya and her classmates find themselves caught in a hijacking by the Red Circus terrorist group during a school field trip.

This forces them to figure out how to escape unharmed. The writers may also introduce new content, similar to the movie Spy x Family Code: White. With production managed by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the creative team is set to bring more exciting adventures to screens worldwide.

Longtime voice actors Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, and Atsumi Tanezaki are expected to return as Loid, Yor, and Anya, respectively, ensuring that the characters remain true to their established personas. Additionally, fans can catch Spy X Family Season 3 on Crunchyroll once it releases in Fall 2025, which will stream the upcoming episodes in both subbed and dubbed formats.

