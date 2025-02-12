Spy X Family Chapter 112: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In the last Spy X Family chapter, a young Anya was seen walking through a field with an older woman. She excitedly identified a butterfly, and the woman encouraged her, asking if flying like one would be wonderful. Anya then hugged her and called her “mama.”

In the present, Anya, dreaming, unknowingly strangled Bond in her sleep. Yor woke her up, and Loid reminded her of school. When Yor predicted Anya’s dinner choice, Anya jokingly wondered if she could read minds. Yor then softly told Loid that Anya had seen it on TV.

Spy X Family Chapter 112 will likely center on Anya’s return to Eden Academy and her interactions with Damian. Now aware of Donovan’s potential telepathic abilities, Anya may put more effort into befriending Damian to uncover more about his father.

Additionally, the story could revisit the moment when Anya revealed her own powers to Damian. While he dismissed it then, she may attempt to convince him again, possibly leading to new developments in Operation Strix.

As mentioned on the official schedule of MANGAPlus, the release date of Spy X Family Chapter 112 is February 17, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on February 16, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by location and time zone.

Spy X Family Chapter 112 is available on several online platforms following its release. Viz Media provides access for readers in the US and Canada, and Shueisha's MANGAPlus publishes new chapters globally. Additionally, readers can access it through Shonen Jump+, while the anime adaptation is available on Crunchyroll.

