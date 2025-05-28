The Dinner Table Detective Episode 9: Shiho’s Affair Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘There Is No Such Thing As A Completely Locked Room File 2,’ Hosho showed Kageyama the crime scene, where he deduced a hidden door behind the painted window. They entered a secret passage and found Shoko Sasano, who attacked with a sword, slashing Kageyama as he shielded Hosho.

She subdued Sasano, but it was later revealed that Kazamatsuri had protected her, and Kageyama was unharmed. Sasano had killed Keizan in self-defense and fled via the passage. The next case began with Ryota Ishigoro's drowned body near a river, resembling Kazamatsuri. Reiko begins investigating actress Shiho Kambara’s involvement.

Expected plot in The Dinner Table Detective Episode 9

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 9 will continue the case of tabloid photographer Ryota Ishigoro, whose body was found by the Tama River. Despite dry clothes, the death was ruled a drowning, and Kazamatsuri noted even a bucket of water would suffice.

Evidence has linked Ryota to blackmailing Shiho Kambara and her husband over an alleged affair. Though the Kambaras insist on having alibis, algae from the river is found at Ryota’s home. A silver spoon necklace engraved with “Shiho to Leo” will later be found, hinting at a hidden relationship that further complicates Shiho's involvement in the case.

Release date and where to stream

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 9, titled ‘Please Don't Drown In This River File 2,’ is set to premiere in Japan on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, airing first on Fuji TV and later on AT-X. International audiences can expect it to be released the same day, adjusted for local time zones.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 9, also known as The After-Dinner Mysteries, will be available on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles, updated weekly. The series also has an English dub, with several other language versions available.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

