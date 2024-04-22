The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The release of The Many Sides Of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3 is just around the corner. It will feature more of Chika and Yumiko’s voice acting exploits and their growing rivalry. For fans waiting to watch the upcoming episode, here’s when it’s going to drop, the expected plot, and more!

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3: Release date and streaming details

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3 will be released on April 24, 2024, at 9 p.m. JST. For viewers in Japan, the series will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS NTV. For local streaming, platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, and Prime Video will also offer the episode. Additionally, international audiences in East and Southeast Asia can watch it on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia, with episodes available on various television networks and streaming platforms.

Expected plot in The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3

In The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3, titled Yuhi And Yasume And A Sleepover, viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration of the complicated relationship between Chika and Yumiko. As the title suggests, the episode may feature a sleepover between the two characters, providing an opportunity for them to bond and potentially resolve some of their conflicts.

The sleepover in and of itself may be prompted by something they promise on the radio show, and, given how Chika wants to be somewhat truthful on the show, she may convince Yumiko to join. Additionally, The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 3 may delve into their individual struggles within the voice acting industry and more details on their personal growth.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 2 recap

In The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 2, titled Yuhi and Yasumi and the Group, the day begins with Sato Yumiko, aka Utanane Yasume, preparing for her day while her mother listens to the radio show Yasume voice acts in. Over breakfast, Yumiko chats with her mom about her work. Flashing back to the studio, Yasume, Chika (aka Yuhi), and Mirei are on the 'High School Radio' show. After the show, Chika and Yasume bicker, as usual, due to their strained relationship. Back in the present, Yumiko explains to her mom that they don't get along.

Later, Yuhi takes Yasume to buy croquettes, and as they walk, they discuss their differing personalities on the radio show, acknowledging the facade they maintain. Yuhi desires to reduce the falsehoods by doing something as simple as buying croquettes, which they had mentioned during the show. Yumiko agrees, finding Yuhi's approach admirable. After purchasing the croquettes, they bond over food and share a photo on social media.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Episode 2 shifts to Yumiko meeting Kagasaki Ringo in a cafe, who informs her of another voice acting gig as one of the sisters in an anime called Under The Purple Sky. Yumiko is excited and looks forward to working with Sakuranamiki Otome again. However, upon learning that Yuhi was cast as the second sister, Yumiko wonders if she was really chosen for her talent. However, she puts her reservations aside and decides to take on the role.

At the workplace, Yasume meets Yuhi at the entrance, and they exchange a brief conversation before entering and meeting Otome, who looks tired. They greet each other before proceeding to the recording session for the anime. After the recording, Yuhi compliments Yasume's acting, surprising her and deepening their rivalry.

During the radio show, they discuss their anime work before heading to the break room, where they argue about their approach to voice acting. Yuhi believes it isn't genuine, but Yasume defends their work. They then prepare for the Heart Tart show, but Otome injures her ankle. Otome insists on performing for her fans even with her injury, and Yumiko supports her by convincing the staff to let her at least go on stage to talk. Yuhi and Yasume perform, but fans express disappointment at Otome's absence. After the show, Yuhi and Yasume reflect on their performance and aspire to improve.

For more updates on The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

