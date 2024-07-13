The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

As Rick enters the exam's second round and having sparked some unintended hostility with Raster Diarmuit, fans are eager to see how this rivalry will escalate as Raster tries to eliminate Rick by any means necessary. The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3 is just around the corner with more, so don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect in the episode, and more.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3 is set to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 2:00 am JST, as confirmed by the official website. The episode will initially air on TV Tokyo, followed by broadcasts on MBS, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X at different times.

Additionally, AbemaTV and TV Tokyo will stream The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3 simultaneously. Internationally, the series will be airing on Crunchyroll, while those in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the series.

Expected plot of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3 will be titled Super Elite Vs. F-Rank Old Man, as per the anime’s official website. Rick will be facing off against the F-Rank Crusher, Raster Diarmuit, in a mock battle. With his mentors from Orichalcum Fist watching, Rick's determination will be ignited upon learning Raster's reasons for becoming an adventurer.

Despite the apparent disparity between the ‘prodigy’ Raster, who became an A-rank adventurer at 17, and the late-blooming Rick, who started at 30, Rick vows not to lose. The battle in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3 will reveal Rick's true abilities, honed by his training with the strongest party on the continent.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 2 recap

Titled Number 4242's E-rank Promotion Exam, The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 2 picks up with Rick anxiously awaiting the results of his preliminary exam. To his surprise, he passes and qualifies for the second phase, a mock battle.

During this time, Rick encounters Raster Diarmuit, an A-rank adventurer and eldest son of the House of Diarmuit, who is also an examiner. Raster's arrogance becomes apparent when he hits on Reanette, only to be thwarted by Rick, who pretends to be her boyfriend, irritating Raster.

The situation escalates when Raster’s siblings, Freed and Angelica, complain about being bullied by "the 40-ish oaf," prompting Raster to personally oversee Rick's examination in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 2. Initially, B-rank examiner Links Laurotte is assigned to handle the exams for those numbered 4200 and above.

Links and Rick quickly bond over their shared experience as late bloomers. However, Raster orchestrates a scheme to take over as Rick's examiner by having Links incapacitated. Rick's confidence is further shaken when Freed, disguised as a fortune teller, tricks him into a teleportation trap, sending him to Raster’s personal guards.

Fortunately, Rick's former trainers from Orichalcum Fist intervene, easily defeating the guards and rescuing him. Meanwhile, Reanette confronts Freed, demanding Rick's location, but Rick returns just in time in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 2.

Upon discovering that Raster assaulted Links to prevent him from being Rick’s examiner, Rick becomes enraged. He is particularly incensed by Raster's disdain for Links' dream of establishing a school for village children. As The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 2 concludes, a determined and fired-up Rick prepares to face Raster in the exam.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, and Became Invincible anime.

