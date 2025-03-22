Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 12: Will Tinasha Give In To Valt? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Unnamed Memory Season 2, ‘At Memory's End,’ saw Oscar confront Valt in his room, where the antagonist revealed multiple timelines of Oscar and Tinasha’s relationship. This conversation provided Oscar with some necessary perspectives regarding his actions moving forward.

Meanwhile, Tinasha battled the Witch of the Forbidden Forest as Tuldarr and Magdalsia’s armies clashed. Oscar discovered that King Hubert had taken over the witch’s body, helping Tinasha locate her spirit, Senn, and release Lucretia, gaining an advantage. Later, during a ceremony, Tinasha spoke with Valt, who threatened Tuldarr and vowed to destroy Eleterria.

Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 12 will see Valt demand that Tinasha destroy both Eleterrias, forcing her to consider the consequences of his suffering and its impact on the world. Uncertain about what choice to make, she struggles with the decision.

Given the series’ themes, the possibility of time manipulation or reversal remains, especially as Valt continues to push events in that direction. The final episode will bring the conflict with Valt to a resolution, shaping the fates of Tinasha, Oscar, and the world itself.

Titled ‘The Nameless Story’s End’ (名も無き物語に終焉を), Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 12 will air on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will be available on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.

International fans can stream the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is necessary for access. Fans will be able to enjoy Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 12 both locally and globally, with the English version released shortly after its original broadcast.

