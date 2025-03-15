Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 11: Valt and Oscar Face Off; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Unnamed Memory Season 2, ‘Once Upon A Time With You,’ saw Tinasha train her apprentices, revealing that Valt was among them. This timeline diverged from the main one, where she and Oscar became rulers before tragedy struck.

Valt’s motives unfold as he traversed different timelines, repeatedly witnessing Miralys’ death. One scene depicted Savas attacking Farsas, resulting in Miralys’ demise. Tinasha also perished, influencing Oscar’s timeline-altering decision. In the present, Tinasha tracked Valt, destroying his hideout before confronting Travis and Oscar.

The episode ended with Valt appearing in Oscar’s room. Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 11 will center on this meeting between the two. They will likely discuss Eleterria and their differing views on altering time for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Magdalsia’s army advances on Tuldarr, leading Tinasha to battle Lucretia directly. However, the true Lucretia is discovered trapped within the ‘Mirror of Oblivion,’ a cursed artifact. With war escalating and the truth about Lucretia’s imprisonment emerging, Tinasha must navigate both magical threats and the unfolding conflict.

Titled ‘The End Of Memory,’ Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 11 will debut on Tuesday, March 18, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. This translates to a same-day release for most fans around the world, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

The episode will be available for Japanese viewers on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS and BS11. For international audiences, the English-subtitled version of Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 11 will be accessible on Crunchyroll, with a subscription required for viewing.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Unnamed Memory anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.