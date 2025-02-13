What Is The Release Time Of Invincible Season 3 Episode 4? Find Out The Schedule, Recap And More

Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 will be releasing today, Thursday, February 13, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. With fans wondering still waiting for the episode to drop, here’s what you need to know about the release time in your region, what happened in the last episode and what to expect in the upcoming one.

The Invincible episode release occurs at 12 am Pacific Standard Time every Thursday. This translates to 3 am in Eastern Standard Time, 8 am in Greenwich Mean Time, 1:30 pm in Indian Standard Time, 6 am in Australian Eastern Standard Time, and 9 am in Central European Time.

This episode arrives at the midpoint of the eight-episode season, following a series of dramatic developments in the first three episodes. Invincible Season 3 Episode 1 focused on Mark Grayson undergoing intense training at the Global Defense Agency.

During this episode, Duplikate reappeared alive and engaged to The Immortal, and Mark faced the challenge of managing his brother Oliver’s emerging powers. Mark’s attempt to express his feelings to Eve—prompted by advice from a future version of her—led to a confrontation with Cecil after Doc Seismic captured several heroes.

The episode ended with Mark confined in the White Room while Omni-Man and Allen the Alien schemed in the Viltrumite prison. Invincible Season 3 Episode 2 shifted attention to Cecil’s origins, depicting his transformation after losing most of his skin and later being fitted with artificial skin.

A bitter conflict unfolded when Cecil implanted a radio in Mark’s head, forcing him to seek Rudy’s help. The ensuing battle resulted in a split among the Guardians and a rekindled bond between Mark and Eve.

In Invincible Season 3 Episode 3, Mark trains Oliver and debuts a new black and blue suit, while Oliver adopts the moniker Kid Omni-Man. Their joint crime-fighting efforts culminated in a military base attack, during which a rocket incident led Oliver to lose control, leaving lasting repercussions.

A camera spying on the family also revealed that Angstrom Levy is still active. A preview for Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 released on February 11, 2025, displaying a dystopian, destruction-filled world.

The clip also depicted a bloodstained Mark, mysterious silhouettes of Fightmaster and Dropkick, and hints of time-travel elements, promising a pivotal mission in the upcoming episode. As per Amazon Prime Video, the episode will be titled “You Were My Hero.”

