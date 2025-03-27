Invincible Season 4 To See The Arrival Of Thragg; Release Window, Cast, Crew And More

With the Viltrumite War taking the spotlight, Invincible Season 4 is set to be the most action-packed and intense chapter of Invincible yet. The reappearance of Nolan and Allen the Alien, as teased in Season 3 , will play a significant role in the fight against the Viltrumites.

Meanwhile, Mark will have to step up like never before, facing not only his greatest battle but also the consequences of being Earth’s protector. Thragg’s debut will drastically change the course of the series, and his introduction is only the beginning of what’s to come. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season.

When does Invincible Season 4 release?

As per the instagram post from the official Skybound and Invincible profiles, fans can expect Invincible Season 4 to premiere sometime in 2026. This announcement came shortly after the conclusion of Season 3, ensuring a shorter gap between seasons compared to previous breaks.

According to the announcement, the voice work for Season 4 has already been completed, suggesting that production is well underway. As with previous seasons, Invincible Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This means fans will need an active subscription to watch the upcoming episodes upon release.

Invincible Season 4 plot: Who Is Thragg?

Invincible Season 4 will focus heavily on the Viltrumite War arc, a vital storyline from the comics. The war against the Viltrumite Empire, which has been slowly building up over the past three seasons, will finally begin in earnest.

One of the key developments is the introduction of Grand Regent Thragg, the most powerful Viltrumite and ruler of the empire. Thragg has been the supreme leader of the Viltrumites for thousands of years, maintaining order through his unmatched strength and calculative mindset.

Unlike Conquest, who was an incredibly powerful enforcer, Thragg is in a completely different league. He has spent his entire life training to be the ultimate warrior, making him the strongest Viltrumite in existence. His arrival in Invincible Season 4 is a major turning point for the series, as he is one of Mark Grayson’s most dangerous adversaries.

Thragg’s introduction also signifies a shift in the overarching series plotline. While previous threats, including Angstrom Levy and Conquest, pushed Mark to his limits, Thragg represents an entirely different level of danger. Defeating him won’t just be about raw power—it will require strategy, alliances, and possibly sacrifices.

Invincible Season 4 cast, crew, and production details

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has confirmed that Thragg has already been cast, though the voice actor’s identity remains a mystery. Returning voice actors for Season 4 will likely include Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Nolan (Omni-Man), and Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson.

Other key cast members, such as Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien) and Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), are also expected to return. The series will continue being produced by Skybound Entertainment, with animation handled by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and MVM Studios.

Composer John Paesano, who has provided the score for previous Invincible seasons , is expected to return as well, maintaining the series’ signature mix of emotional depth and high-energy action music.

