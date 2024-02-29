Will There Be Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 4? All We Know So Far

Amidst the closing curtains of 2023, fans of the animated realm found themselves abuzz with the conclusion of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3. This delightful series has captured hearts globally, weaving a tapestry of humor, drama, and character development that leaves audiences yearning for more. Now, as we stand at this narrative crossroads, the burning question on everyone's lips is: What fate awaits Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4?

The Unlikely Tale of Iruma Suzuki

Before delving into predictions, let us first unfurl the essence of this captivating tale. At its core lies the journey of Iruma Suzuki, a hapless 14-year-old lad whose luck takes a peculiar turn when his parents exchange him for a demon named Sullivan. Yet, fate steers Iruma away from the jaws of peril, as he finds himself embraced within Sullivan's demon clan and enrolled in the prestigious Bablys Demon School. The catch? Iruma must masquerade as one of their own kind. Thus unfolds his odyssey through the demon realm, where he forges friendships, navigates challenges, and even dares to aspire to the coveted title of Demon King.

The Soi Purson Arc: Is there enough source material?

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 maintains fidelity to its manga roots, culminating with the culmination of the Post-Harvest Festival Arc in alignment with Chapter 146 of Volume 17. With this arc behind us, what lies ahead beckons with intrigue, most likely heralding the arrival of the Soi Purson Arc. This arc unravels the enigma surrounding the elusive 13th student of the Abnormal Class and their reluctant participation in the impending Music Festival. A tantalizing teaser from the fan circles poses the question: Amidst preparations for the Music Festival, the Abnormal Class stumbles upon a clandestine 13th student. Yet, shrouded in timidity, can they coax them into partaking?

Advertisement

As the manga continues to thrive, boasting over 333 chapters, the narrative reservoir remains brimming with potential. With such abundant source material at their disposal, the prospect of further seasons of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun seems well within reach.

Speculating Season 4's Arrival

However, while Season 3 refrains from outright confirmation of a forthcoming installment, subtle hints pepper the discourse. Moreover, the series basks in a resplendent glow of popularity, captivating audiences both domestically and internationally, as evidenced by stellar ratings on platforms such as IMDB, MyAnimeList, Anime-Planet, and Anilist. Thus, a logical development would mean the continuation of the saga. If history serves as a guide, fans may anticipate an official confirmation of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 come sometime in 2024, if not the potential arrival of the season.

In the wake of Welcome to Demon School Iruma-Kun Chapter 276's manga release in 2023, avid followers of the series found themselves amidst a whirlwind of panic and speculation. The concluding panel, featuring a seemingly ominous text box stating ‘Season 4 Canceled’, sparked rumors of the anime's end. However, it later emerged that this was a clever ruse orchestrated by the source and translation team, akin to their past pranks. In reality, the text box was basically heralding an official announcement for the impending fourth season, much to the relief of fans.

Advertisement

While the official proclamation regarding Season 4 remains speculative, the horizon shimmers with promise.

For more news on Iruma’s adventures in Demon School from Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.