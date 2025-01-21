Wind Breaker Chapter 169: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Sugishita about to meet Sakura once more, don’t miss Wind Breaker Chapter 169 to see the boy’s personal growth in action. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘To Show Color,’ Umemiya is seen tending to his crops when Sugishita announces his intention to change his ways, clarifying he is not leaving school but shedding his past behavior. A flashback revisits Sugishita’s conversation with Nirei.
During this, Sugishita acknowledges his jealousy of Sakura due to the latter’s contributions during the Noroshi War. Sugishita vows to improve himself, citing loyalty to Furin and Umemiya, who helped him in his darkest times.
The chapter concluded with Umemiya and the Four Heavenly Kings encouraged by Sugishita’s transformation. Wind Breaker Chapter 169 may depict a pivotal meeting between Sugishita and Sakura, as suggested by the scream heard in the previous chapter.
This encounter will be their first interaction after Sugishita’s character development. The chapter will likely explore whether Sugishita maintains his past demeanor, or begins embodying this promised change. Sakura’s reaction to Sugishita’s growth and their dialogue could deepen their friendship.
Wind Breaker Chapter 169 is set to release on Wednesday, January 29, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the official English translation of the series on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, accessible through both the website and mobile app.
However, only those in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore will be able to access Wind Breaker Chapter 169 through this service, as it is currently unavailable elsewhere. While earlier chapters are free, note that updates are provided weekly on Mondays and lag behind the most current content.
