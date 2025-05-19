Wind Breaker Chapter 180: Will Sakura Face Wanijima? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled The Summer Festival, saw Sakura and his friends arriving at Hiragahara Town’s festival, located within Shishitoren territory. Choji Tomiyama greeted them, explaining Jo Togame was helping at a stall. A flashback showed how Togame invited them beforehand.

After brief interactions, Togame provided food and chatted with Sakura alone in a nearby park. The two looked back on their past fight and the growing bond between their schools. The chapter ended with the appearance of Shishitoren member Yugo Wanijima, who seemed interested in Sakura.

Wind Breaker Chapter 180 is expected to introduce Yugo Wanijima more fully, potentially identifying him as a personal or broader threat within the new arc. The chapter may explore Wanijima’s relationship with Togame, Tomiyama, and other Shishitoren figures.

It should also reveal more about his motivations and position within the group. Sakura’s allies could learn of Wanijima’s presence directly or indirectly. Wanijima’s demeanor hints that he may challenge Sakura, either ideologically or physically, in the upcoming chapter.

Wind Breaker Chapter 180 is scheduled for release on May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can find the new chapter exclusively on Kodansha’s K Manga website. The manga service was originally only limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

However, the service has now expanded to include the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Wind Breaker Chapter 180 can be accessed through both K Manga’s mobile app and website, which offers free chapters. However, these are significantly behind the latest releases and are updated every Monday.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

