Witch Watch Episode 3: Nico Starts A Delivery Service; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘A Giant Rookie / Let’s Go to a Diner! / The Flying Classroom,’ Nico and Morihito begin high school. Though Morihito warns her not to reveal her magic, Nico accidentally enlarges his head during homeroom. After class, she befriends Kara and Kukumi at a diner.

Meanwhile, Morihito quietly handles delinquents who harass them. The next day, Nico uses a spell that lets classmates fly, but a truck enters the field, requiring Morihito to save the driver. Despite concerns, both Nico and Morihito gain acceptance among their peers.

Witch Watch Episode 3 will continue to follow Nico’s frequent use of spells and the issues that result. New characters are expected to appear as well, expanding the cast. Meanwhile, Morihito will likely continue trying to contain the fallout of Nico’s good intentions while protecting her from unseen dangers.

Given the title, the episode will likely involve mishaps surrounding enchanted clothing, attempts to assist with deliveries using spells, and efforts to reunite a lost dog with its owner. Additional context behind Nico and Morihito’s purpose as a pair, as well as hints of the prophecy mentioned earlier, may also be touched upon as their missions continue.

Witch Watch Episode 3 will be titled 'Fresh Transparent Fashions for Spring / Witch's Delivery Service / Lost Dogs and the Patter of Rain,' and is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the series on networks under the JNN umbrella, including MBS and TBS.

For international audiences, the English-subtitled version of Witch Watch Episode 3 will be available on popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. However, it's important to note that Hulu's availability is limited to viewers in the United States.

