Witch Watch Episode 2: Morihito and Nico Start School; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

The first episode of Witch Watch, titled ‘Witch’s Return,’ introduced Morihito Otogi, who is a descendant of ogres. He is tasked with living alongside his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki, who has returned from witch training. Nico demonstrates a paper transformation spell but gets stuck between walls, prompting Morihito to break through and rescue her.

She then repairs the wall with magic. Despite his warning to avoid public magic use, Nico insists on helping others. They later save a woman from a fire, though a failed spell causes trouble. Morihito recalls a prophecy foretelling danger around Nico within a year.

As per the official website, Witch Watch Episode 2 is titled ‘Promising Rookie / Let’s Go to the Family Restaurant! / The Flying Classroom.’ The episode will depict the beginning of Nico and Morihito’s shared life. They will both enroll in Asunaro Private High School and end up in the same class.

Morihito will urge Nico to keep her identity as a witch a secret. However, while trying to discreetly assist him with magic, Nico will end up accidentally revealing her powers in front of the entire class, leading to some unexpected consequences for both of them.

Witch Watch Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for most fans around the world, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

In Japan, fans can watch Witch Watch Episode 2 on JNN networks, including MBS and TBS. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version through various platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, although Hulu’s availability is limited to viewers in the United States.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

