Are You Sure Ep 7 Review: BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook's final snowy run featuring Jin and BIGBANG's Taeyang is nostalgic

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 7

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

A brief about Are You Sure?!

As BTS' Jimin and Jungkook stepped away from the stage to fulfill their military duties, they gifted fans with a special treat: their new travel variety show, Are You Sure?!. This lively series follows the beloved JiKook duo as they embark on a thrilling adventure around the globe.

Their journey kicked off with a trek across landscapes of America, where they camp under twinkling stars and kayak through peaceful waters. Next, they explored the lush beauty of Jeju Island, and finally, they found themselves wandering the snow-dusted streets of Sapporo, Japan. Along the way, they indulged in local delicacies, soaked in stunning scenery, and created memories that fans and they will cherish forever.

But Are You Sure?! was more than just a travel show; it’s a window into the genuine bond that makes Jimin and Jungkook so endearing. With a mix of heartfelt moments and their infectious, playful energy, the series captured the essence of BTS' magic, keeping ARMY close even as they serve their country.

A recap of Are You Sure?! Episode 7

In the final episode of their beloved travel show, Jimin and Jungkook's Japanese adventure continued with a night of fun and surprises! After a snack run to the local convenience store, the duo headed home, where Jimin sang his favorite track, Hate You, from Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN, while Jungkook drifted into a cozy slumber. Arriving at their next stay, they were delighted by the serene ambiance and changed into comfy clothes for the night. Jungkook took a daring step by cutting his bangs, reminiscent of Jin's impromptu haircuts, giving ARMYs a nostalgic throwback to his pre-debut bowl-cut days.

The fun didn't end as the two played cards, unwind in a hot and cold jacuzzi, and flexed their muscles in a sauna session. Dinner brought a delicious spread of Japanese cuisine, and the taste of tuna reminded them of Jin once again. With another round of cards, the stakes got higher, leading to late-night push-ups and squats. The next day, they packed their leftover snacks and headed out for a snowboarding adventure. Despite some struggles, they ended the trip skiing, sharing heartfelt chats, and giggles under the snowy sky, wrapping up their unforgettable journey in Japan.

Our review of Are You Sure?! Episode 7

In the final episode of Are You Sure?!, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook wrapped up their Japanese adventure with a blend of cozy moments, fun activities, and a hefty dose of nostalgia. Episode 7 was a delightful tribute to their friendship and shared history, offering fans a heartwarming farewell to their journey.

The episode kicked off with the duo’s quirky and relatable routine; a snack run to a local convenience store. As they return home, Jimin serenaded Jungkook with Hate You, a track from Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN. The charming moment not only showed Jimin's affection for his friend's work but also brought a touch of intimacy as Jungkook drifted off to sleep, enveloped by the soothing melody.

The pair’s next accommodation was a serene haven, perfectly suited for their evening of relaxation. They changed into their comfiest clothes, signaling a shift to a more laid-back, personal side of their adventure. In a playful nod to BTS' past, Jungkook took a brave step by cutting his bangs, echoing Jin’s infamous impromptu haircuts. This nostalgic act not only endeared him to fans but also recalled his pre-debut days, adding a touch of personal history to the episode.

As the night unfolded, Jimin and Jungkook indulged in a series of enjoyable activities. Playing cards, unwinding in a hot and cold jacuzzi, and engaging in a sauna session offered a perfect blend of relaxation and fun. Dinner featured a spread of delicious Japanese cuisine, with a particular highlight being the tuna, which evoked fond memories of Jin, his culinary adventures, and his hit track Super Tuna.

The competitive spirit of their card game intensified, leading to an amusing escalation with late-night push-ups and squats. A highlight of their brotherly bond and competitive nature, illustrating their playful side even in the small moments of their trip.

The following day brought a thrilling snowboarding adventure, which, despite some struggles, ended with a joyful ski session. The snowy backdrop provided a picturesque setting for their heartfelt conversations and shared laughs. The episode concluded with the duo reflecting on their unforgettable journey, blending moments of humor with heartfelt sentiments under the snowy sky.

In essence, Episode 7 of Are You Sure?! beautifully encapsulated the essence of Jimin and Jungkook's friendship. It was a cozy, nostalgic finale that pays homage to their past while celebrating their present. From the intimate serenades to the playful banter and snowy escapades, this episode offered a perfect send-off to a series that has been as heartwarming as it has been entertaining.

