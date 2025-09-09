Are Manon and The Kid LAROI dating? KATSEYE member wants people to ‘get a job’ with savage reply

The six-member group KATSEYE is making waves in the West. After successful releases, including Touch and, more recently, Gnarly, they’re the new up-and-coming act that everyone is getting into. The same was proven once again as the group took home the MTV Push Performance of the Year for January 2025, with their song Touch at the Video Music Awards on September 7. It marked their first-ever win at the award show, achieved within a year of their debut, showcasing the impressive growth and potential of the members. Subsequently, member Manon and singer The Kid LAROI were spotted walking out of an after-party together, raising questions about their relationship. The KATSEYE member has since denied any such claims in an update to fans.

Advertisement

Manon shuts down The Kid LAROI relationship speculations

Talking to her fans directly, Manon spoke about the ‘VMAs lore’ opening up on the many happenings from the eventful day when they met everyone at the awards night, from Ariana Grande to getting custom Labubus matching each of their styles. She swiftly addressed the dating rumors between herself and the Australian star, saying, “also apparently I date everyone I walk next to.” This has promptly shut down any possibility of them being on a date at the after-party, revealing that the two were only spotted walking together and are not actually dating. She swiftly attached a job application to her response, asking the rumormongers to actually ‘get a job’, what a Queen!

The girls of KATSEYE have been very open and vocal about their likes and dislikes, including hanging out with their friends and speaking about their preferences in their potential partners. They have categorically removed the barrier that is often seen among K-pop stars, who often hesitate to talk about the same. With a more Western-focused presence, they are not letting rumors do the talking for them and are instead taking control of the narrative themselves. Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI was previously dating Tate McRae. However, the two are said to have broken up recently. He has not been linked with anyone since, with the exception of Manon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Another Jungkook and The Kid LAROI collab on cards? Stay singer wants BTS member to 'call' him