BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In’s ‘Snowdrop’ set to premiere in India with Disney+ Hotstar on THIS date

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the highly anticipated original series, ‘Snowdrop’ is all set to premiere on the platform in India, beginning in February 2020. With the first episode airing on February 9, the 16-part series will be releasing a new episode every week on Disney+ Hotstar. The period drama recently aired its last two episodes on January 30 on JTBC.

Starring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ‘Snowdrop’ is a period drama set in a time of political turmoil, exploring a story of forbidden love between a young couple. Actor Jung Hae In of ‘Tune in for Love’ and ‘Prison Playbook’ fame stars as ‘Su Ho’, a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day. Meanwhile, this is Jisoo’s debut performance in a lead role, featuring her as ‘Young Ro’, a student at a women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance. What Young Ro doesn’t know is that Su Ho hides a harrowing secret that threatens the safety of her friends and family.

Helmed by written Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak, the power-duo behind the 2018 thriller drama ‘Sky Castle’, ‘Snowdrop’ was among the Top 5 most-watched titles in the majority of APAC markets on Disney+ Hotstar for the first five consecutive weeks after its premiere. Director Jo Hyun Tak described the series, saying, “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate."