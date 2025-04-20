Watch: BLACKPINK's Lisa's rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault’s reaction to Moonlit Floor lyric about him at Coachella 2025

BLACKPINK’s Lisa once again proved why she’s a global superstar during her second performance at Coachella 2025, dazzling the massive crowd with her unmatched stage presence, incredible vocals, and captivating visuals. This show marked a particularly special moment for both Lisa and her fans, as adjustments to the sound engineering allowed her live vocals to be heard more clearly than ever before, showcasing her raw talent.

The atmosphere was electric as Lisa commanded the stage, moving effortlessly through her setlist. Every move, every note was met with thunderous applause. Among the sea of excited fans, however, one particular attendee stood out: Frédéric Arnault, the rumored romantic partner of the K-pop sensation.

For over a year, rumors have swirled about Lisa and Arnault’s relationship. The speculation intensified as they were repeatedly spotted together at high-profile events, from Lisa’s exclusive performances at Paris’ Crazy Horse Cabaret to her red carpet appearance at The White Lotus premiere. Their consistent public sightings have led many fans to believe there’s more than just friendship between the two.

True to form, Arnault showed his support once again by attending Lisa’s Coachella set, arriving alongside close friends and members of his family. Observers noted that he appeared relaxed and in good spirits, blending into the crowd while keeping his attention firmly on Lisa throughout her performance.

The night became even more intriguing when Lisa performed Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), her 2024 reimagining of the classic song Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. In her version, Lisa added personalized lyrics, including a now-famous line that mentions a "green-eyed French boy" - a detail that many believe is a clear nod to Arnault himself, who fits the description perfectly.

During this performance, fans captured footage of Arnault’s reaction. As Lisa sang the lyrics believed to reference him, Arnault was seen smiling warmly and swaying to the music. His genuine joy and the subtle yet affectionate response did not go unnoticed. Within minutes, clips of his reaction spread across social media platforms, sparking a wave of discussion among fans and netizens.

While opinions on their rumored romance remain mixed, with some fans protective of Lisa's privacy and others wholeheartedly shipping the pair, the general consensus was that Arnault’s visible support at such a major event was endearing. Many praised him for showing up for Lisa without trying to steal the spotlight, allowing her to shine while quietly cheering her on from the crowd.

For Lisa, Coachella 2025 will be remembered not just for another spectacular performance, but also for a night when the music, the moment, and perhaps a little bit of love, all came together under the desert sky.

