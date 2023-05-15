2018 10 Day Box Office: Tovino Thomas starrer smashes Mollywood records; Grosses over Rs 93 crores worldwide

Malayalam film, 2018, led by Tovino Thomas, is doing historic business at the box office and is on course to become to quickest Mollywood film to gross Rs 100 crores, which it should reach by Tuesday, that is its 12th ticketing day. The film opened modestly as it grossed Rs 1.85 crores on its first day in Kerala. Each day of the film ever since has been more than its first day and it is very likely that it will remain the case in the weekdays of the second week too.

The Mollywood Industry Will Have Its First All Time Grosser Since 2016 With 2018

The collections of 2018 in Kerala stand at Rs 40 crores, the rest of India has contributed around Rs 7 crores and the overseas markets have contributed around 5.6 million dollars, which in Indian rupees is slightly over 46 crores. This brings the total gross number to Rs 93 crores. If the weekdays hold up, the second week gross will be similar or even higher than the first week. Since Covid-19, most movie industries in India have had a new all time grosser. Mollywood hasn't had one since 2016 but it seems like it will finally have one now, with 2018.

The day-wise gross collections of 2018 in Kerala are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 1.85 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.22 cr

Day 3 - Rs 4.10 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.05 cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.97 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 8 - Rs 4.11 cr

Day 9 - Rs 5.15 cr

Day 10 - Rs 5.65 cr

Total = Rs 40 cr gross in 7 days in Kerala

2018 Has Got Unanimous Support From Malayalam Movie Audiences

Coincidentally, 2018 released alongside a film that showed the state of Kerala in bad light, The Kerala Story. Thus, the film, in Kerala, has been branded as 'The Real Kerala Story'. No wonder the people of Kerala have unconditionally supported 2018 and made it the phenomenon that it today is.

You can watch 2018 in theatres now.

