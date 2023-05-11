2018 Week 1 Box Office: Mollywood flick grosses phenomenal Rs 25 crores in Kerala; Targets all time records

Malayalam film 2018, led by Tovino Thomas, ended its first week on a high note as it grossed around Rs 25 crores in the state of Kerala and Rs 50 crores worldwide. The film had modest beginnings as it grossed around Rs 1.85 crores in Kerala on the first day. The numbers grew significantly over the weekend with the Sunday gross being around 2.5 times the opening day numbers. The film has been matching its Sunday numbers in Kerala, over the weekdays, and in all probability, the second weekend for the film will be higher than the first. Not just that, it is very likely that the second week collections come in higher than the first week collections.

2018 Is All Set To Release In Other Languages On The 12th Of May, 2023

2018 is based on the Kerala floods of 2018 and the content of the film seems to have resonated with Malayalam viewers across the board. Seeing the heartening response of the film for its Malayalam version, the makers have planned on releasing the film in other languages too, so as to cater to a wider set of audience. The Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu version of 2018 will release on the 12th of May, 2023 and makers would hope that the response for the film in other languages is just as pleasing.

2018 Is On Its Way To Become The Highest Grossing Mollywood Film

2018 is heading towards not just becoming the highest grossing film in the state of Kerala but also the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, worldwide, trumping the 2016 all time blockbuster Pulimurugan. It is after 7 years that the film will be displaced from its number one position.

2018 Coincidentally Released Alongside The Kerala Story

2018 coincidentally released alongside The Kerala Story, a film that shows Kerala in bad light. Thus, 2018 is being pitched as The Real Kerala Story by the viewers of Kerala, as an answer to what the state of Kerala truly propagates.



The day wise gross collections of 2018 in Kerala are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 1.85 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.22 cr

Day 3 - Rs 4.10 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.05 cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.97 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.95 cr (est)

Total = Rs 25.09 cr gross in 7 days in Kerala

You can watch 2018 at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas opens up about releasing 2018 in other languages on 12th May, 'Trying to break language barrier'