2018 Movie First Weekend Box Office: Malayalam film emerges blockbuster; Grosses over Rs 9 crores in 3 days

Malayalam film 2018, led by Tovino Thomas, has emerged a BLOCKBUSTER at the Kerala box office with the film witnessing a sensational hold on Monday. The film recorded bumper occupancies in the morning shows despite being a working day and the way collections have come, it is likely the film will go over Saturday numbers today. It won't be a surprise if it challenges the biggest of Malayalam films, in its full run.

2018 Is Witnessing A Phenomenal Hold On First Monday. The Film Was Operating At Capacity On Sunday

Earlier the film collected Rs. 9 crores approx over the weekend, with a very strong trend as collections on Sunday were nearly 2.5 times of Friday. The film was basically operating at capacity on Sunday and will have a strong spillover demand throughout weekdays, Monday being the first taste of it. 2018 has released alongside a strong title The Kerala Story but it is 2018 that now has the upper hand when it comes to the collections in the state of Kerala.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Kerala box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 1.75 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 crores

Sunday - Rs. 4.20 crores

Total - Rs. 9.20 crores

2018 Is Based On The Kerala Floods Of 2018 And Is Termed As The Real Kerala Story

The film is based on true events of 2018 Kerala floods is termed as the REAL Kerala story. The audience reception is said to be extraordinary and it is a possibility that the film reaches among the top grossers of all time in the state, though that will be known how it holds over next week or so. The audiences of Kerala have always been very supportive of strong content and this is just another instance where they have unabashedly supported a film with strong merits.

