Agent Day 1 Box Office: Akhil Akkineni's actioner takes an extremely low start of Rs 8 crores worldwide

Akhil Akkineni's much awaited movie, Agent, hit the big screens on April 28, 2023. The film opened to unfavourable reviews and the collections have come out to be very disappointing with worldwide gross numbers of just about 8 crores. The India gross collections are around Rs 6.50 crores while the overseas gross collections are around Rs 1.50 crores. The day one share is just about 4 crores in India it is very low, given that the film needs around 34 crores just to breakeven.

Agent's Prospects Started To Get Bleaker With Excessive Delays And The Withdrawal Of The Hindi Dub

Agent was a much awaited film and the promos looked promising too. It was a pretty long campaign for the film. The excessive delays are touted as a reason for the film not taking the desired opening. Last minute adjustments like withdrawing the Hindi dubbed version also worked against Agent and its box office prospects. The Friday reviews acted as the final nail in the coffin and the Saturday numbers are already showing effects as they are considerably down from Friday while they ideally had to be higher than Friday to have even a slight chance.

Agent's Underwhelming Run Is Helping Competing Releases

Agent was expected to do well theatrically but the Friday numbers are on the wall and don't leave the film with much scope. Last week's release Virupaksha, which is already doing well among Tollywood audiences across the globe, is expected to soon take the lead from Agent on a day to day basis. These are not good signs for the Agent team. The problems really started to escalate for the makers when the film wasn't able to get buyers at ask rates, weeks before its theatrical release. The lifetime collections of Agent are likely to end at around Rs 20 crores worldwide.

