Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office: Varun Dhawn, Jahnvi Kapoor film nets 3 crore on Day 10

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is looking to collect Rs. 3 crore nett approx on its 2nd Saturday. The jump from Friday is around 50 per cent, which is on the lower side of the typical trajectory nowadays. The films catering to bigger centres these days are now often doubling or at least close to doubling on Saturdays. The probable reason for the lesser growth is that Friday had a BOGO offer going on, which had business a bit elevated and today, with no offer in play, the business is on a normal level.

The film is now looking at Rs. 8.50 crore nett or so second weekend, which will be nearly 60 per cent down from the last weekend. The drop isn’t good, but it's not bad either. The bigger problem is that it is coming from a low level of collections. The total at the end of the day today will be around Rs. 45 crore nett. The film will cross Rs. 50 crore nett by Tuesday, if not Monday. It’s not that Rs. 50 crore is a good number for it, but at one point, it seemed like it would miss that. The BOGO offer on weekdays has helped push it over, along with the holiday period and the open week.

Post pandemic, the genre or midscale films in general are struggling. A major factor behind it is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital. The eight-week window, which is there to safeguard the theatrical business, is turning out to be little more than a gate on an open fence. The bigger event films, backed by anticipation, can still overcome this, but the mid-scale films with no anticipation factor are being relegated to OTT films by audiences since it’s just a wait of eight weeks to catch them. There have been some films which get good appreciation and sail through, but even they aren’t scoring as high as they would have back in the day. Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are two prime examples this year.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a pretty good trailer. The songs weren’t big hits, but they were fine. In the old days, that would have given the film an opening. In today’s time, it didn't help the business because the audience is more than willing to wait for the OTT premiere. The need is for the industry to make this wait inconvenient by elongating the window to something like six months; otherwise, it's tough for the genre and mid-scale films.

The Box Office Collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 45.25 cr.

