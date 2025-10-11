Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Tops 400cr in India with a Superb 2nd Friday

Kantara: Chapter 1 started its second week with a superb Rs. 24 crore on Friday. With that, the film crossed Rs. 400 crore in India, with the nine-day total at Rs. 404 crore approx. The film is expected to see a major uptick in collections today, going by the strong presales, and further growth tomorrow. The second weekend is projected to exceed Rs. 100 crore, which will take it closer to Rs. 500 crore by Sunday.

The drop from the first Friday is 53 per cent, which is a strong hold, even more so because there was some holiday impact going on last week. The Hindi belt saw the best hold at just a 40 per cent drop, followed by Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu was down on weekdays but is back up on weekends, as the market typically plays stronger on weekends. The steepest drop came from the Telugu states, which were down 75 per cent, but that is normal, as they are typically frontloaded and the first Friday had a considerable holiday boost.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 380.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 24.25 cr. Total Rs. 404.25 cr.

In the home state, Karnataka, the second Friday is once again a record earner at Rs. 8.50 crore, nearly 80 per cent more than KGF 2. The film remains firmly on track to become the top grosser and first-ever Rs. 200 crore grosser in the state. In fact, the former may come as early as coming Wednesday, while the latter is expected to be breached in the third week.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 132.00 cr. APTS Rs. 72.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 36.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 35.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 127.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 404.25 cr.

