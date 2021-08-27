Bell Bottom Week One Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film is below the mark, collects Rs 18.50 crore

’s much awaited theatrical release, Bell Bottom has ended it’s extended opening week with box-office collections in the range of Rs 18.50 crore. The collections are much below the mark, and one can term it a disappointing performance as the film failed to sustain even at low levels at the box-office.

After collecting Rs 12.95 crore over the weekend, the hope was on the film to record a steady trend on the weekdays, however, it was a down slide for the action thriller every passing day. The film collected Rs 1.80 crore on Monday followed by Rs 1.40, Rs 1.30 and Rs 1.10 crore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The general trade expectation was for the film to rake in Rs 18 crore plus over the weekend with an opening week biz of Rs 25 crore.

The film had ample of screens to perform at the box-office, however, it never really gained the momentum except for the jump on Sunday owing to the benefit of Raksha Bandhan holiday. The real value of this opening week if Maharashtra was open with the on-going 50 percent capacity cap would have been in the Rs 23 crore range. The no night shows did impact the film a bit over the weekend, as Bell Bottom was essentially a film catering to the night show audience.

However, the drop of collection on the weekdays’ is a writing on the wall about the lack of excitement among the audience to watch the film on the big screen. Positive vibe around the film on social media, didn’t really translate into an on-ground word of mouth and thus resulted in the low-ticket sales. Even the 3D release strategy didn’t really work in favour of Bell Bottom. The makers did take a brave step of releasing the film, thereby making an attempt to restart the cinema cycle, however, the lack of pre-release awareness has cost not just the film but also the industry, as the poor performance of a top star film like at the box-office has come across as a setback for B-Town.

The Rohit Shetty film, Sooryavanshi fronted by Akshay Kumar, would have done at-least Rs 45 crore over the first week on the same date and same release scenario as Bell Bottom. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office reports.

