Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s flick is off to an average start

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal kick-started his 2020 with a horror flick and the opening day numbers seemed to get a decent advantage of Maha Shivratri holiday. Check out the opening day box office collection of Bhoot.

Bhoot Part One Box Office Collection Report: Vicky Kaushal went ahead to kick start his 2020 with a horror film and well, the attempt surely got him attention. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released on Friday which was also a holiday for Maha Shivratri. Hence, the box office collection of Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship got little advantage of the holiday. Despite that, Vicky’s film’s numbers remained average on Day 1 and the occupancy was recorded at 15-20%.

As per box office India, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship’s box office collection on opening day was estimated at Rs 5 to 5.25 Crore. Vicky’s film did get the advantage of a holiday but if that is removed from the numbers, the box collection of Bhoot remains pretty average. To sustain through the weekend, Vicky’s film will have to gain momentum and show some growth in box office collections. In the belts of Maharashtra, CP Berar, Nizam / Andhra, West Bengal and Odisha, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship performed better and the collections came from here.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a special role and Vicky has been promoting the film. However, on the same day, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was also released due to which the competition was tough at the box office. While Ayushmann’s film opened better than Vicky’s film, the box office collection numbers will be clearer when the exact numbers are out. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the Box office collections on Day 1 for Bhoot Part One:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 5-5.25 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

