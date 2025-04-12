The Sunny Deol-led Jaat is looking at a decent growth in collections on Saturday, with early trends suggesting third-day business in the range of Rs 8.75 crore to Rs 9.75 crore. The film has an outside chance of hitting the double-digit mark, and the walk-ins towards the evening and night shows will decide the trajectory towards the Rs 10 crore number. The three-day total of Jaat would stand around the Rs 25 crore mark, and the film is targeting a four-day extended opening weekend in the North of Rs 35 crore.

The multiplexes on Saturday are performing better than Thursday, and this is a positive sign, though the film is still in the early days and the trend on the weekdays, leading to the second weekend will decide the fate. A four-day weekend of Rs 36 crore, followed by an extended week one of Rs 55 crore, will keep Jaat in the race to emerge a successful venture.

The numbers are good for a Sunny Deol film, as Jaat is doing what no film of the actor has done in the last 20 years outside of Gadar 2, but on the contrary, the costs are also on the higher side and hence a trend in the long run is a must. The reports for the film seem to be on the positive side among the target audience, and a run closer to the Rs 100 crore mark could spell success for Jaat, but as mentioned above it’s still a long way ahead.

Jaat will see a good spike in business tomorrow on account of Sunday, which is considered to be the best day of business for a mass film. A 30 percent jump on Sunday will be indicative of the film to turn a success story. The business is strong in the single screens of B and C centers, but the high footfalls in rural markets don’t necessarily translate into box office numbers.

Overall, these are decent numbers, and ignites even more confidence for the theatrical mayhem to be created by Border 2 upon its release in 2026, more so in the single screens. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

