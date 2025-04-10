L2 Empuraan Box Office Kerala Day 14: Mohanlal's big blockbuster holds well despite new releases; adds Rs 35 lakh to tally

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, enters its third week today. The political action drama witnessed a good hold despite the release of four new movies. However, it faced a massive dent in its show count, which might affect its box office potential in Kerala.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan enters 3rd week by adding Rs 35 lakh amid Vishu releases

The Mohanlal starrer added Rs 35 lakh to the tally today on Day 14 from just 390 shows across the state. The total cume of L2 Empuraan has reached Rs 81.35 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Noticing a big drop in its collections and showcasing, the movie might end its theatrical run soon.

Though the movie has nothing to lose, it would have bagged the #1 spot in Kerala by surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Tovino Thomas' 2018 if it had a clear run in the third week. Nevertheless, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial turned out to be a historic blockbuster and put Malayalam cinema on the global map.

Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 8.50 crore 3 Rs 9 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 10.50 crore 6 Rs 8.55 crore 7 Rs 5.75 crore 8 Rs 3.70 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 2.75 crore 11 Rs 3 crore 12 Rs 1 crore 13 Rs 1 crore (est.) 14 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 81.35 crore

L2: Empuraan in cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Advertisement

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 13: Mohanlal's Eid release continues TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday

L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 13: Mohanlal's Eid release continues TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday