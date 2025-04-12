Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 3 Trends: Ajith Kumar starrer registers an excellent jump; set to emerge a BLOCKBUSTER

Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is having the kind of box office run fans have been waiting years to witness. After a thunderous start with Rs 28 crore on Day 1 and a strong Rs 15 crore on Day 2 from the Tamilnadu box office, the film delivered an excellent jump on Saturday, if the early trends are anything to read. With this, the weekend momentum is not just intact, it's surging and the buzz around the film suggests it’s on the brink of emerging as a blockbuster that fans are hoping for.

The reception to Good Bad Ugly has been overwhelming. It’s not just Ajith's fans who are celebrating but trade circles and industry trackers are equally thrilled with the kinds of numbers the films are clocking. Many seasoned observers who have been tracking the Tamil box office for a decade are excitedly saying that these numbers for the Ajith starrer are unprecedented.

Definitely, we can say, this is the Ajith moment the Tamil box office has been waiting for. The numbers at the end of the final run will showcase what the superstar is truly capable of if his film gets a blockbuster talk.



With no major competition at the Tamil Nadu box office and the advantage of a festive long weekend including the Sunday holiday and Monday's Ambedkar Jayanthi, Good Bad Ugly is riding a wave of strong word-of-mouth. The film is benefiting not just from Ajith's screen presence, but from a solid ensemble and the stylish narrative crafted by director Adhik Ravichandran.

All the cast of Good Bad Ugly have done a fantastic job, we have to say. The leading lady, Trisha Krishnan, brings a touch of grace in a brief role, while Arjun Das, finally getting a meaty role after cameos like the one in Master, has been winning applause for his intense performance.

Arjun humbly thanked the team, saying, “The credit doesn’t belong to me, but to Ajith sir and director Ravi for trusting me.” Adding to the nostalgia and charm is a delightful cameo by Simran, who shared, “Reuniting with Ajith sir in Good Bad Ugly was a blast.” All these celebrations are turning into box office numbers as well.

As the weekend continues and with Monday being a public holiday for Ambedkar Jayanthi, the stage is set for Good Bad Ugly to continue its dream run. With strong collections and exceptional audience response, there’s no doubt that Good Bad Ugly seems like it will be a full-blown Blockbuster in Tamil Nadu.

