Jaat Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda starrer brings action like never before; don't miss iconic 'dhaai kilo ka hath' dialogue with a twist
Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat trailer is finally here, delivering action like never before. Don't miss Sunny's iconic 'dhaai kilo ka hath' dialogue with an exciting twist.
Sunny Deol is back in his signature massy avatar with Jaat, an intense, action-packed entertainer produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Featuring him in the titular role, the film also stars Randeep Hooda as the menacing antagonist Ranatunga. The much-awaited trailer has finally dropped, promising an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride like never before. And yes, Deol's legendary 'dhaai kilo ka hath' dialogue gets a powerful new twist; don't miss it!
The much-awaited Jaat trailer has finally arrived! Released on Instagram, the 2-minute-51-second trailer unveils the dark and ruthless world of Ranatunga ki Lanka, a lawless land ruled by Randeep Hooda's menacing character. No one dares to challenge his reign of terror until a shocking discovery changes everything.
As the police officer, played by Saiyami Kher, begins investigating a mass burial site, the villagers remain silent out of fear. However, a young boy finally breaks the silence, revealing a chilling truth. Regina Cassandra’s character ominously declares that even God himself fears stepping into this cursed land.
As chaos reigns, the protagonist emerges as the force that dares to challenge tyranny. Hints of a shadowy past surface, suggesting he once served time for undisclosed reasons. A character even likens him to an unstoppable force, ready to explode.
The trailer builds up to a striking moment, where he delivers a powerful dialogue, saying, “Ye dhaai kilo ke hath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hain. Ab south dekhega. (The north has already seen the power of this two-and-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it).”
Packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences and gripping drama, the trailer teases an electrifying experience with the lead actor in peak action mode.
Sharing the trailer, the makers captioned it, "THE ATOM BOMB OF ACTION is all set to EXPLODE."
Meanwhile, apart from Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, Jaat also features Viineet Kumar Singh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Swarupa Ghosh in essential roles.
