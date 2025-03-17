Box Office: Top 10 highest grossing Indian movies in Hindi; Pushpa 2 keeps the throne; Chhaava targets top four finish
With Chhaava earning Rs 520 crore in 4 weeks, it is targetting to remain the fourth highest grossing Indian movie in Hindi. Scroll down to see the list.
Indian box office has presented several successful ventures in recent times with the likes of the Pushpa series, Jawan, Gadar 2, Dangal, and more. All of these movies have made our nation proud worldwide with their blockbuster performances during their respective theatrical runs. Let's take a look at the top 10 highest Indian grossers in Hindi.
Pushpa 2 Remains Top Performer, Chhaava Clinches Fourth Spot
Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the Telugu film emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Allu Arjun-starrer, which was dubbed in Hindi language, earned Rs 739 crore net in India. The 2024 mass action drama remains the top performer while keeping its throne.
Chhaava, which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is continuing its blockbuster run in theaters. The 2025 historical drama netted Rs 520 crore approximately in the last 31 days. Vicky Kaushal's latest movie has clinched the fourth spot and is expected to remain there till its finish. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it will end up a little under Jawan which is on the third positition. Stree 2 remains the second best peformer as per the list.
Other six movies which are among India's highest grossers in Hindi include Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, Animal, KGF: Chapter 2, and Dangal. Chhaava has surpassed the net businesses of all these six entertainers in its month-long theatrical run.
Top 10 Highest Grossers In India (Hindi): Net Box Office Collections
|Ranks
|Movies
|Hindi Net Collections
|1
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|Rs 739 crore
|2
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore
|3
|Jawan
|Rs 558 crore
|4
|Chhaava
|Rs 520 crore approx (till fifth weekend)
|5
|Gadar 2: The Katha Continues
|Rs 515 crore
|6
|Pathaan
|Rs 513 crore
|7
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|Rs 511 crore
|8
|Animal
|Rs 500 crore
|9
|KGF: Chapter 2
|Rs 427 crore
|10
|Dangal
|Rs 374.50 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Top 25 Biggest Box Office Grossers Of All Time In India - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and more