John Abraham hints possible reunion with Akshay Kumar for comedy film; ‘It will be a surprise…’

Bollywood actor John Abraham has expressed his interest in returning to the comedy genre alongside his longtime friend and co-star Akshay Kumar. The duo has previously delivered hit comedies like Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, and Housefull 2. While fans have been anticipating their reunion on screen, John has now revealed that he is in talks with Akshay about collaborating once again and it will be a surprise if it happens.

In an interview with PTI, John Abraham stated that he was exploring opportunities to work on a comedy film. He emphasized the importance of making people laugh in a meaningful way rather than just for the sake of it.

Citing Garam Masala as an example of a special film that left an impact, he mentioned that he was actively searching for scripts that would allow him to return to the comedy genre.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that he is in discussions with Akshay Kumar regarding a potential reunion. He mentioned, "We are having conversations, Akshay and I are having conversations. It will be a surprise if something happens. But we're looking at an excuse to work together again because Akshay and I feed off each other's energy. So, I'm looking for an excuse to work with him again soon."

John Abraham also shared his interest in working with director Shivam Nair on a comedy film, praising his distinctive sense of humor. He expressed admiration for Nair’s ability to create slapstick comedy that leaves audiences in fits of laughter.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that John Abraham is in talks to portray former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, known for his crucial role in solving several high-profile cases, including the 1993 Bombay serial blasts, the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts, and the investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The Vedaa actor confirmed that while discussions are underway, no official agreement has been finalized yet. Speaking to PTI, he stated that the biopic on Rakesh Maria is still in the early stages, and he would make an official announcement once a deal is signed.