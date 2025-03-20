Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to have THIS ‘surprise element’ like Aamir Khan's Ghajini, says AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss, who made Ghajini, is now gearing up for the release of Sikandar. He is collaborating with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Recently, the director opened up about the story and shared that it will have a ‘surprise element’ just like his 2008 film with Aamir Khan and Asin. He revealed that the element was love.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, AR Murugadoss was asked if Sikandar will have the emotional depth like Ghajini. In response, he shared that it would. He said that it was built on strong family emotions and wasn’t just a mass film.

The filmmaker further stated that while Ghajini showcased a love story between a boyfriend and girlfriend, his upcoming movie will be about a husband and wife bond. Murugadoss mentioned that the ‘highlight’ of the film will be how families and couples work nowadays and what is lacking in our relationships.

He added, “Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love that will move the audience.”

During the interview, AR Murugadoss called Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar a ‘mass’ movie that has a strong emotional footing similar to Aamir Khan and Asin’s Ghajini. He said that the audience initially thought that the latter was just an action thriller, but the love story became its ‘emotional core.’ “Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element- an intense, husband-wife story at its heart,” the filmmaker concluded.

Earlier, Aamir Khan sent his best wishes to the team of Sikandar for the release. During a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi ahead of his 60th birthday, the actor praised his Ghajini director, AR Murugadoss. Aamir said, “Toh Murugadoss aur Salman ka combination dekhne mein maza aayega hum logon ko (So, we will enjoy watching the combination of Murugadoss and Salman).”

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30, 2025.