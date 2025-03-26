Box Office: Lilo & Stitch live action remake tracking for up to USD 1 billion theatrical run amid Snow White's lackluster performance; READ
The Lilo & Stitch live-action remake is projected to earn up to USD 1 billion at the box office, fueled by strong trailer views and high anticipation ahead of its May 2025 release.
Amid Disney’s highly anticipated Snow White live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot underperforming at both the domestic and international box office, the forecast for the studio’s next live-action property has been released, and it is nothing but zealous. Per industry experts, Lilo & Stitch, the May 2025 entry is bracing itself for a USD 800 million to USD 1 billion lifetime theatrical run.
The trailer for the offering dropped last week and received 158M views within its first 24 hours, suggesting fans' excitement is over the roof. Within an hour of release, Lilo & Stitch also ranked No. 1 on the X trending chart and remained in the top 10 for hours. The trailer trended on YouTube, taking the top spot, and even reigned supreme on China’s Douyin platform.
A small glimpse of the movie was shared at Disney’s D23 event last August. Then, during this year's Super Bowl game, a gig featuring Stitch crashing the field generated 173.1M views in 24 hours, making it Disney’s most-viewed spot digitally.
For those unversed, the movie tells the wildly funny and equally touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps mend their broken family.
Award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp directs the film from a screenplay by Chris Kekeniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and Maia Kealoha star.
Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin. Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serve as EPs.
The original Lilo & Stitch, released in 2002, grossed USD 145.7M domestically and USD 273.1M worldwide.
For the record, Lilo & Stitch (2025), rated PG, was initially intended for a streaming release on Disney Plus, but like Moana 2, it was picked for a theatrical outing. The latter film, a November 2024 release, grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing title of the year despite competition from genre entries like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. A live-action Moana movie is now in the works, starring Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga’aia, and more.
Disney kicks off its summer on May 2 with Marvel’s Thunderbolts.
