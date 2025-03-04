Box Office: Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy nears USD 100 million without U.S. theatrical release

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy continues its impressive box office performance, approaching the USD 100 million global cume despite not being released theatrically in the United States. The fourth installment in the beloved Bridget Jones franchise grossed a strong USD 15.7 million in its third weekend overseas, experiencing only an 18.1% drop from the previous weekend. With an international total of USD 96.9 million across 78 markets, the film’s success has been particularly remarkable in the United Kingdom, where it has amassed USD 45.6 million to date.

Directed by Michael Morris and written by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, and Abi Morgan, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy serves as the sequel to Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016). The film is based on Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name and sees the return of Renée Zellweger as the iconic titular character, alongside Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, and Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings. New additions to the cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad.

In this latest chapter, Bridget is navigating life as a widowed single mother, balancing the demands of parenthood, work, and modern dating. With support from her close-knit group of friends and family, she ventures back into the dating pool, attracting attention from a much younger man (Woodall) while simultaneously developing an unexpected bond with her son’s science teacher (Ejiofor). The film blends humor and heartfelt moments, staying true to the charm that has made the series a fan favorite for over two decades.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy had its first theatrical release in France on February 12, 2025, followed by a streaming debut on Peacock in the States. In the United Kingdom, the film premiered in cinemas on February 13 before Universal Pictures expanded its international rollout on February 14. The film’s robust overseas performance highlights the enduring appeal of Bridget Jones, proving that the character remains as beloved as ever.

With its steady momentum at the global box office, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is on track to surpass the USD 100 million mark soon, solidifying its place as a standout romantic comedy of the year.