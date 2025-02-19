Box Office: Can Dhanush’s writing and directorial prowess make Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam a HIT?

After the underwhelming box office performance of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, Tamil star Dhanush is coming with his next venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), at the box office. Though the movie doesn't star Dhanush but an ensemble cast of young actors, the popular star served as the writer, director and producer of the film.

Can Dhanush's writing and directorial prowess help Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam emerge a HIT?

Dhanush is considered among the most talented movie artists down South. The actor had already proven his writing and directorial prowess with movies like Pa Paandi and Raayan. While Pa Paandi met with positive word-of-mouth, Raayan got mixed reception. However, both these titles were commercially successful at the box office.

His next directorial, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is a coming-of-age romantic comedy. Starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan, the movie is mounted on a controlled budget.

It has a significant buzz among the Tamil audience; however, the movie will have to prove its worth on the content front. Moreover, it will also face a direct clash with another romantic comedy, Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan, at the box office.

Looking at the previous track record of Dhanush, one can say it safely that Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam definitely has the potential to emerge as a clean hit at the box office. The controlled budget will be a plus point as the makers can recover their expenses easily. If it manages to receive a positive word-of-mouth, the movie will ensure a successful box office trend.

Advertisement

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in cinemas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is gearing up to hit the big screens on 21st February, 2025. Are you looking forward to it? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.