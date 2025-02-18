Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dragon vs Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam – who will emerge victorious?
Here's discussing which one among the upcoming Tamil releases- Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam- will work at the box office.
After the major disappointment of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, Tamil cinema now sets its sights on two upcoming small-budget movies—Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, is set to clash at the Kollywood box office with NEEK, directed and produced by Dhanush. Both films are scheduled for release on February 21st and target a similar audience, as they belong to the same genre.
Pradeep Ranganathan returns to the big screen after the massive success of Love Today, while Dhanush's last directorial venture, Raayan, was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. However, unlike Raayan, which benefited from Dhanush playing the lead in an action-packed drama, NEEK is a coming-of-age romantic comedy. The film features a fresh cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.
As of now, both Dragon and NEEK have generated decent buzz among Tamil audiences. Their box office success will largely depend on content quality and word-of-mouth reception. Both films are expected to get good showcasing, and since they are small-budget productions, they can coexist at the box office without significantly impacting each other’s business.
If these films manage to strike the right chord with audiences, they could join the list of successful Tamil movies of 2025, alongside Madha Gaja Raja and Kudumbasthan. For context, Vidaamuyarchi had a strong start but failed to maintain momentum, ultimately heading toward a Below Average verdict.
Which movie excites you more? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
