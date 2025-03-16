After the success of Kick (Eid 2014), Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting on the AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar. The action-packed entertainer is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release, and with 2 weeks to go for its arrival, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to treat the fans with two brand-new assets in the coming week. According to sources close to the development, the week begins with the launch of a post-credit dance number featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

“Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna recently shot for a special post-credit dance number and the said song composed by Pritam is gearing up for a launch in the next 3-days. It is touted to be a foot-tapping dance number and the makers are excited to present it to the audience,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the trailer cut is also been worked upon to leave a maximum impact before the advance bookings open. “Sajid and team are looking to cut a power-packed trailer of Sikandar with background score by Santosh Narayanan and launch it within the next 8 days. The trailer will unveil the plot of Sikandar to the audience for the first time, as the director has kept all the key emotional and dramatic beats under-wraps,” the source informed.

We hear that the next 14 days could see a lot of promotional activities from the team of Sikandar, right from a dance number launch to a trailer event, release date announcement, BTS stills, hoardings, and newsposters. “It’s a big Eid release from Salman Khan, and the idea is to hold the attention of the audience in the last leg of release,” the source concluded.

Sikandar features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead with Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film is gearing up for an arrival on Eid 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.