Sikandar Box Office: Can Salman Khan's highly anticipated movie surpass the opening day business of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster Chhaava?

Sikandar will knock at the doors on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid. The highly anticipated movie is shouldered on Salman Khan along with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Sikandar will arrive in cinemas more than a month after Chhaava's release. Can Salman Khan's film outperform the holdover release on the opening day? Let's analyze.

Sikandar's Opening Day Box Office Predictions

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has a target to open at Rs 40 crore net in India. However, reaching this figure may be difficult due to its low buzz for a Salman Khan movie.

The first day business of the upcoming actioner will depend on the ticket sales in advance bookings. The trend will be determined during Chaand Raat, a night before Eid. Also, the walk-in bookings will play an important role for its opening day which coincides with Sunday.

The makers are yet to unveil its trailer which should generate good buzz ahead of its release. The trailer should have a lot more to offer than its teaser which couldn't bring much-needed hype.

Can It Surpass Chhaava's Day 1 Business

Chhaava, which has completed five weeks at the box office, earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day. The historical action drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has emerged a blockbuster. It has received positive response from cinephiles.

Advertisement

Chhaava, which has a decent soundtrack album, has been performing well based on strong historical narrative and powerful performance.

Meanwhile, the makers of Sikandar are banking heavily on Salman Khan's superstardom. Moreover, the film has Salman's fresh pairing with Rashmika Mandanna who has given two blockbusters, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in recent times.

Given the positive factors, Sikandar has the potential to outperform the opening day business of Chhaava. However, it may not reach the expected target. Salman, who is making his theatrical comeback after Tiger 3, witnessed a Rs 41 crore opening for his 2023 movie.

Will Sikandar bring its new wave amid Chhaava's rule at the box office? Let's wait and watch.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.