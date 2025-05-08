Box Office: Can Tourist Family overtake Suriya's Retro in Tamil Nadu?

The Tamil film industry saw two recent releases clashing at the box office, Tourist Family and Retro. While Retro is a much-hyped action romance entertainer led by Suriya, Tourist Family is a relatively smaller production directed by Abishan Jeevinth. It is a comedy drama film starring M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh in the lead.

Retro was released on May 1, 2025, with a good pre-release hype due to Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj’s collaboration, while the post-release response for the film has been really underwhelming. Meanwhile, Tourist Family was released with much less hype but is now performing well enough at the box office, supported by the positive word-of-mouth received from the audience.

Can Tourist Family beat Suriya’s Retro at the Tamil Nadu box office?

Tourist Family opened in theaters with a very low gross of Rs 2 crore while Retro collected Rs 14 crore on its Day 1. With time, the audience's perspective took over both the competing releases. Now, Tourist Family is maintaining a strong hold at the box office while Retro records much lower numbers in its daily trending.

On their recent Day 7, Tourist Family grossed Rs 2.50 crore in the territory, bigger than its opening, while Retro stood lower at Rs 1.75 crore. While Suriya’s film is expected to drop to Rs 1.25 crore gross on its Day 8, Tourist Family is eyeing to remain strong with Rs 2.40 crore grossed.

As both the films ride onto their respective trend, Tourist Family performs bigger than Retro at the daily box office. However, Retro has achieved a huge total thanks to its hype driving the film in its initial days and hence, nearing this total step by step can be a difficult task for Tourist Family.

Tourist Family has already crossed its own production cost at the box office, while the same can’t be said for Retro. In case the comedy drama doesn’t overtake the lifetime total of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, it would surely overtake Retro by a hopefully successful verdict. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

