Box Office: Crazxy vs Superboys of Malegaon; who is having the better theatrical run?

Recently at the box office, Sohum Shah’s latest thriller film Crazxy and the Reema Kagti directorial Superboys of Malegaon, both have marked their official release on 28 February 2025. Both the movies are very small size releases and yet have gotten positive reviews garnering them from all around.

Even though both the films have got a good reception from the critics, it fails to translate to box office numbers as both the films barely carry any excitement. As both the films have completed 4 days of their box office run so far, let’s take a look at their current performances with the nett numbers and how they have been trending so far.

Crazxy vs Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Collection

Beginning with the opening weekend of Sohum Shah’s Crazxy, the film opened with a nett of Rs 1 crore at the Indian box office. It may seem very low but not compared to his earlier release Tumbbad which opened with around Rs 1.5 crores in its re-release. Later the weekend collection for this Girish Kohli directorial landed the film at Rs 3.85 crores. The film dropped to Rs 50 lakhs on its first Monday, taking its 4 day total to Rs 4.35 crores.

Now coming to Superboys of Malegaon, the film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora in the lead. Even after mixed to positive reviews, the film is struggling due to no hype or major marketing among the audience. This Reema Kagti directorial opened with Rs 50 lakhs at the box office and later saw a weekend total of Rs 1.95 crore. With its Monday drop, the film currently stands at Rs 2.25 crores India nett collected in just 4 days.

Looking at both the film’s current trending at the box office, Sohum Shah’s Crazxy seems to be leading but none of them are looking to head towards a huge or remarkable success.

