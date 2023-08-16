Box Office Day 6: Gadar 2 targets Rs 35 crore on Wednesday; Sunny Deol film enters the Rs 250 crore club

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa among others is upto something very big at the box office. The film has packed an unbelievable Rs 34 - 35 crores nett in India on its sixth day to take the total to around Rs 261 crores. The Sunny Deol starrer got the benefit of Parsi New Year in few circuits but even the circuits where Parsi New Year is not too big, the film has done delightfully well. It must be taken into account that Gadar 2 is managing these numbers against a reasonably big film that is OMG 2 and without it, it could have well become the first film to enter the Rs 300 crore India nett club in 6 days.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Is Proving To Be A Trendsetter, Pretty Much Like The First Part

Gadar 2 was always expected to do rocking business but the kind of numbers that it is putting up is something no one really expected despite it being a sequel to an all time blockbuster film like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The six day global business now stands at around Rs 350 crores gross. With the way things are going for the film, a global lifetime total of Rs 700 crores is not out of reach. That would make it the year's second highest grosser after Pathaan. What makes Gadar 2's numbers so special is the fact that it has cost under Rs 100 crores to make. The historic success of the film should encourage more filmmakers to make big screen extravaganzas at controlled budgets.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Are As Follows

Day Nett India Collection 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 35 crores estimates Total Rs 261 crores

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

